iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1853 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 209,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

