iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USIG opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

