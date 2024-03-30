iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ISTB opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

