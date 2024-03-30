iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

