iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.01% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $137,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

