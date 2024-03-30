iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,690,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,964,000 after buying an additional 597,930 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 882,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after buying an additional 515,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after buying an additional 459,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,110.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 480,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

