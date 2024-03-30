iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 701,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 326,288 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $28.28.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

