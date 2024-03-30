iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2847 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYXF opened at $45.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

