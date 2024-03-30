iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

