iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.