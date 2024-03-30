iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $114.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
