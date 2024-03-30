iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

