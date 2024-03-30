iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Acquired by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS XVV opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

