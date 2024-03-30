iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

