iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 5th

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

