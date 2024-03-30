iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278,287 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

IAU stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.