iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE opened at $23.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

