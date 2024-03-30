iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

