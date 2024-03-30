iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

