iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $586,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

