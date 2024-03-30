iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBTL opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

