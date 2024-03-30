iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTO stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.11.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.