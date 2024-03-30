iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3656 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $89.67 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.