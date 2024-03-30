iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MBS ETF worth $128,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

