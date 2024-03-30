iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Cut by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

