iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.