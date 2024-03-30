iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Blue Trust Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,122 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.3% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.24% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $414,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after acquiring an additional 134,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

