iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1561 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

