iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

