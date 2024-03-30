iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.35

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.35 and last traded at $159.24, with a volume of 240855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

