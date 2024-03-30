iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.29

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.29 and last traded at $300.25, with a volume of 18482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.56 and a 200 day moving average of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

