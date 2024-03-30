iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $125.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

