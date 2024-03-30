iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4819 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 453.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

