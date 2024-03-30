iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Raised by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

