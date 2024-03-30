iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,386 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

