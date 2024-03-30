iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
