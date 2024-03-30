iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.