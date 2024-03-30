iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 70.8% in March

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.49.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
