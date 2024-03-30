iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 70.8% in March

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.