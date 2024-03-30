Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) versus Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Head to Head Analysis

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.48 $770,000.00 $0.20 64.60

Risk and Volatility

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nukkleus and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.98%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Nukkleus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

