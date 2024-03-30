Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Up 6.4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 94,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 478,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

