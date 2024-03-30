Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$15.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394 over the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.80. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5283019 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

