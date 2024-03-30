J. Alberto Arias Sells 16,560 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$10,002.24.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.
Sierra Metals Stock Down 1.3 %
TSE:SMT opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.15. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SMT
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Metals
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.