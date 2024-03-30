J. Alberto Arias Sells 16,560 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$10,002.24.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.15. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1353251 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMT

About Sierra Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.