Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Decreased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 5.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.