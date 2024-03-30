Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 245423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.