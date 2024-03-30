Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMWYY. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BMWYY
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.