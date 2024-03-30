Jennie Daly Buys 132,448 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 132,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £186,751.68 ($236,006.17).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 108 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($189.71).

On Wednesday, February 28th, Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,034.02 ($176,967.04).

On Thursday, February 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 102 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($190.77).

On Monday, January 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 103 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($188.74).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 137.05 ($1.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.90).

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.70).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

