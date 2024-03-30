John Andrew Cormier Sells 5,531 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.
Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
