John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

