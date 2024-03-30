John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 53,037 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.16.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
