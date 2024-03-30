John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 53,037 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.16.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

