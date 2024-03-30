John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

