JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 289,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

